ROCK SPRINGS – The Rock Springs Main Street/Urban Renewal Agency has added lighting to Bank Court due in part to a grant received from the Wyoming Community Foundation. Visitors and locals will see a difference when attending an evening event in downtown Rock Springs.
Bank Court is a popular venue for fundraisers, celebrations and to showcase local and worldwide talent during the Brown Bag concert series between South Main and Broadway streets.
"We have been working to increase our late afternoon-early evening events in Bank Court. Lighting is crucial for safety and is aesthetically pleasing!" Main Street/Urban Renewal Agency Board Member Stacy Jones said.
Jones added, "We recently held our annual ARTini fundraising event in Bank Court and with some permanent lighting, it will allow this area to be utilized for future events as well."
Local contractor Bret Chestnut of Chestnut Lighting was hired to complete the project.
The Wyoming Community Foundation is a nonprofit organization that works with donors to support the charitable causes that care most about. In 2018, the foundation granted over $8 million to charitable causes across the state. For more information, call 307-721-8300 or visit www.wycf.org.
