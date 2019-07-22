CHEYENNE – Tom and Lisa Ames didn’t expect to have any children when their relationship started in the early 1990s.
Tom Ames had four kids from a previous marriage who were on the cusp of adulthood, and wasn’t looking to start over as he approached his 50s. Life has a funny way of changing the best-laid plans, which is why Tom and Lisa’s oldest child bears the name Chance.
Chance Ames got hooked on rodeo early, and was dead-set on being a bull rider and bareback rider. Tom Ames – a self-employed welder – was committed to helping his son chase his dreams, which is one reason he racked up three speeding tickets between Evanston, Wyoming, and Dubois, Wyoming.
“He would do whatever it took to get me to the next rodeo, even if it meant going 100 mph,” Chance said. “I always looked up to him.”
In early 2017, Tom Ames broke his neck after tripping and falling into a wall. The 74-year-old was a paraplegic for a few months before passing in a Salt Lake City hospital.
Chance – who spent his teens living in Big Piney – tried to not let the loss of his father impact his performance in the rodeo arena.
“I’m pretty fortunate that when I crawl into the chute, everything kind of goes blank,” he said. “It was kind of tough outside the arena, because he was always a guy I would call and talk to.
“It’s tough, but that’s life. You have to carry on and take the memories with you.”
Chance soldiered on, earning three trips to the College National Finals Rodeo during his Sheridan College career. He fared well in all of them, but captured the national title in bareback riding this June.
“I tried to stay away from all the lights and cameras as much as I could, and just treat it like another rodeo,” Chance said. “I even went back to work that next week to try and stay in the natural routine of things, but I got a little big-headed and got chili-whopped by two or three horses.”
That post-championship experience was humbling.
“It’s kind of good to have a big win and then get reminded you’re still human and not actually Superman,” Chance said.
Chance’s first time out of the chutes at the 123rd Cheyenne Frontier Days Rodeo was a successful one. He notched 81 points on Pickup Sticks of Sankey Pro Rodeos, which was the fourth-best score Saturday. That finish earned Chance a berth in next weekend’s semifinals.
Tom and Lisa Ames didn’t want Chance to grow up as an only child, so they had a daughter, Shelby. Chance and Shelby have always been close, even though they argued at times like siblings often do.
Chance spent a good portion of last summer helping Shelby get to rodeos where she was entered as a barrel racer.
“I haven’t been able to take her to as many rodeos this summer as I did last summer,” he said. “I want to do for her what our dad did for me. I want to give her the best possible chance to succeed in this sport.
“I kind of owe it to her.”
Shelby, 16, doesn’t help with the driving as much as Chance wishes she would. She often sleeps, and Chance teases her about being a bad travel partner.
The Ameses have rallied around each other since Tom’s death.
“It has brought the three of us even closer together,” Chance said.
Chance was Sheridan College’s top point-scorer this season. His efforts in the arena, his perseverance and his commitment to helping Shelby compete earned him the Walt Garrison Top Hand Award at the CNFR.
That honor means as much to him as his bareback riding title – if not more.
“It’s really humbling to go through something like I did,” Chance said. “You just have to keep looking forward. No matter how dark things may seem, there’s always light out there somewhere.
“It will always get better, you just have to keep a good attitude and keep chugging along, even when it’s the hardest it’s ever been.”
Jeremiah Johnke is the WyoSports editor. He can be reached at jjohnke@wyosports.net or 307-633-3137. Follow him on Twitter at @jjohnke.
