CLARK — The second annual Beartooth Music Festival is taking place Aug. 2 and 3 at Edelweiss Haus in Clark. This nonprofit live outdoor music event will showcase 23 regional bands or individual musicians from Wyoming, Montana, and Utah and is designed to benefit a different U.S. military veteran group each year.
This year, all proceeds will go to Fight Oar Die, a group of veterans raising awareness and funding for post-traumatic stress disorder, traumatic brain injury, and reintegration from military service in cooperation with the University of Denver.
“I am really excited to see this second year come together,” said Beartooth Music Festival co-founder William Nutt. “The two goals I had in mind in creating the Beartooth Music Festival were to crowdsource a music event with the intent of donating money to a worthy cause and to bring in bigger acts to the region who would share the stage with amateur bands, creating the network for a regional music scene here in Northern Wyoming.”
Tickets are just $15 per day; $25 for both Friday and Saturday; with Golden VIP tickets at $100, which includes a weekend pass, festival T-shirt, beer koozie, and four complimentary beer tickets; and Platinum VIP tickets at $175, which include a weekend pass, festival hoodie, beer koozie, and four complimentary beer tickets. Tickets can be purchased online at www.beartoothmusicfestial.org/tickets or paper tickets from Legends Bookstore and Juniper + Bar + Market in Cody or Uncommon Grounds in Powell. All ages are welcome. Kids 12 and under are free.
“By supporting the Beartooth Music Festival, you are supporting all U.S. military veterans and the challenges we face once we come home,” said Fight Oar Die Skipper and Cody native Carl Christensen. “For many of us, that home is right here in Park County.” Camping is available on site at Edelweiss Haus on a first-come, first-served basis. The location address is 2900 WY-120 in Clark.
For more information or to see the full schedule of performances, visit www.beartoothmusicfestival.org. For more information about Fight Oar Die, visit www.usvetrow.org. Organizational assistance, marketing outreach, and artistic stage design is in partnershipwith Cody based Yellowstone Burners; www.yellowstoneburners.org.
