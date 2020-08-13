CHEYENNE — The death of a Big Horn County man who previously tested positive for COVID-19 has been added to Wyoming’s total number of deaths linked to the virus.
The older adult man had health conditions recognized as putting patients at higher risk of serious illness related to COVID-19 and had been hospitalized in another state, according to the Wyoming Department of Health.
Among Wyoming residents, there have now been 30 coronavirus-related deaths, 2,627 lab-confirmed cases and 492 probable cases reported.
Deaths among Wyoming residents are added to the state’s coronavirus-related death total based on official death certificate information and residency. If the disease did not cause or contribute to the person’s death, that person’s death is not reflected in Wyoming’s count of coronavirus-related deaths even if the person is known to be positive for the virus.
For more information about COVID-19, visit: https://health.wyo.gov/publichealth/infectious-disease-epidemiology-unit/disease/novel-coronavirus/.
