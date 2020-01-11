LARAMIE – Bill Young, 87, a pioneer in the media relations profession and a remarkable administrator for the University of Wyoming for over 35 years, died on Thursday, Jan. 9, 2020, following a short illness.
An innovator considered one of the very best in his field, Young was named Wyoming’s sports information director in 1960. He served in that capacity for 16 years, before becoming an assistant athletics director in April 1975. During that time he was named acting athletics director in 1980 and 1981.
In 1982 Young moved from the athletics department to UW News Service, and retired as its director in 1995.
Young was inducted into the University of Wyoming Intercollegiate Athletics Hall of Fame in 2003. He also was elected to the College Sports Information Directors of America (CoSIDA) Hall of Fame in 1970. He also was a past president of that organization. In 1972, he was the recipient of the group’s highest honor, the Arch Ward Award. In 1978, the Wyoming Chapter of Sigma Delta Chi honored him with the Frank Norris Jr., Award of Merit, given in recognition of distinguished service in journalism through the practice of media relations.
A 1955 journalism graduate of Southern Illinois University, Young earned a master’s degree in American studies from UW. Prior to entering the sports information profession, he was a newspaper reporter. He also was a captain in the U.S. Air Force.
