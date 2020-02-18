CHEYENNE – After Blackjewel closed the doors on its mining operations last year, leaving hundreds of Wyoming workers in the dark, the Select Committee on Mineral and Coal Bankruptcies was formed to find solutions to issues that arose from the case.
Now, a handful of bills from that committee are making their way through the Legislature, and two were passed Monday morning by the House Minerals, Business and Economic Development Committee. The bills now must pass three readings on the House floor before going to the Senate.
House Bill 132 expands the Department of Workforce Services' ability to investigate unpaid wage claims in mineral bankruptcies. When Blackjewel unexpectedly shut down its operation and sent employees home last summer, the state had little power to help those workers.
In that case, the Blackjewel miners were still technically employees of the company, even though they had no idea if or when they'd be able to return to work. But under current state law, Workforce Services only has the right to investigate unpaid wage claims once an employee "has quit or has been discharged from service."
So it was only after Blackjewel filed for dissolution that the department could look into those unpaid wage claims.
“This gives them the authority to go in and begin to investigate in cases of bankruptcy,” said Rep. Scott Clem, R-Gillette.
The bill also creates an anti-retaliation clause for unpaid wage claims. In the case of Blackjewel, less than 10% of the company's 506 employees made claims for missing wages.
“Part of that was fear of retaliation," Clem said.
While bankruptcies have been around for ages, Blackjewel's dissolution highlighted issues in state law that could be addressed to further protect workers. Other states like Kentucky had more tools in their toolbox after facing similar bankruptcies, and Wyoming leaders decided to follow suit.
House Majority Floor Leader Eric Barlow, R-Gillette, said coal and mineral bankruptcies are becoming "a different norm."
When Blackjewel dissolved, Campbell County officials turned to the Wyoming attorney general for help, but they were told they were on their own.
The responsibility falls to the county attorneys, even when tens of millions of state dollars are on the line. House Bill 181, which was also passed by the committee, would allow the attorney general's office to "act jointly with or on behalf of a county" in bankruptcy actions.
According to Barlow, Campbell County spent hundreds of thousands of dollars on outside counsel for the Blackjewel case. And with ad valorem taxes going into state funds for assets like education, Barlow said counties felt uncomfortable "representing that broad of an interest."
HB 181 would allow for collaboration with the attorney general's office, if the county attorneys so choose.
“At the end of the day, it’s not just the employees in Campbell that are affected by this,” Johnson County Commission Chairman Bill Novotny said.
House Bill 131, which would have given the Department of Workforce Services the ability to collect claims through legal action, was killed by the committee Monday, although it is possible some aspects of the bill will be tied in with HB 132 as it progresses through the Legislature.
