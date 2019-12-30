CHEYENNE – For more than 100 years, bird-watchers from all over the world have participated in the Christmas Bird Count to help track the health of bird populations.
A handful of local volunteers braved the snow Saturday to count birds in locations around Cheyenne, gathering data from the area to send to the National Audubon Society.
“We only do this intensive count once a year,” Cheyenne Audubon’s Grant Frost said. “It’s just a way of getting an idea of how the resident populations are doing.”
The count spans from Dec. 14 to Jan. 5, but birds are only counted over a 24-hour period in each location.
The Cheyenne Audubons dispersed to cover a 7.5-mile radius around the city, which is the distance used by all participants in the Christmas Bird Count. From the High Plains Grassland and Research Station to the Wyoming Hereford Ranch, the volunteers covered different types of terrain around town.
Some volunteers have bird feeders that they keep an eye on all day for the count.
With the data from each year, conservationists and wildlife experts have a tangible way to measure change, make predictions for the future and come up with the most effective conservation methods.
“It’s a fairly consistent methodology, so they can use it to analyze population trends,” Frost said. “They’ve been able to track invasive species like the Eurasian collared doves as they spread across the country.”
The community-based data gathering allows the Audubon Society to capture a breadth of information that would be otherwise difficult to carry out on that scale.
Saturday morning, Frost and Heather McPherron trudged through the snow on foot at the research station, looking for any sign of movement and listening for any contact noises.
“Sometimes, you can tell just by the sound,” Frost said.
They kept count as they watched tiny red breasted nut hatches darting through the trees, stopping to make sure their count was accurate – three separate birds in the same location. McPherron also spotted a little lone creeper scurrying down a tree. All the volunteers reconvened Saturday night to tally their findings before sending them off to the National Audubon Society.
Nowadays, bird-watching has gotten more high tech than ever. Apps like eBird and Merlin Bird ID help watchers identify species, listing off helpful information like what types of sounds the birds make and where they are normally located.
The bird-watching community is also very strong online. Frost said there’s a WYO Bird List Serve where people with the same passion can share cool birds they’ve seen or discuss the best spots for bird-watching.
For people who are interested in giving bird watching a try, Frost and McPherron said joining a group is a great way to get started. Frost said at first, trying to identify the birds can be frustrating and that having a guide is a big help.
McPherron said another good way to start is simply by getting a bird feeder.
“It brings the birds to you,” McPherron said.
