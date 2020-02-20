GREEN RIVER -- The Wyoming Game and Fish Department reminds black bear hunters that the preference period to register previously existing bait sites is March 1-20. Black bear hunters who want to use bait for the upcoming bear seasons are advised that the registration period for new bear bait sites begins April 1.
A current black bear license is required to renew or register any black bear bait site. People may register the same bear site or sites they registered in the previous calendar year by telephone, mail, fax, or on the department website, so long as the bait site was baited and GPS coordinates to the site were received by the Department the previous calendar year.
Beginning Wednesday, April 1, registration of unclaimed bait sites will be accepted in person at Game and Fish regional offices, beginning at 8 a.m. Black bear hunters can register bait sites for any black bear hunt areas at any regional office.
There are very specific regulations which apply to black bear baiting. Black bear hunters with questions about hunting seasons or regulations should review the 2020 black bear hunting regulations or call the Game and Fish office nearest the black bear hunt area they intend to hunt. The Green River Region Office phone number is 307-875-3223. Printed black bear regulations are available at any regional office of the Game and Fish or wgfd.wyo.gov/WGFD/media/content/Final%20Regs/January_CH-3_Final_1-15-20.pdf.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.