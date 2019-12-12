KEMMERER – As the holiday season approaches, the Bureau of Land Management Kemmerer Field Office (KFO) is offering online permits to members of the public for harvesting Christmas trees from public lands. This service is part of a pilot program, launched in summer 2019, that allows individuals to purchase permits for certain special forest products via the Internet.
"While the BLM has long offered permits for harvesting Christmas trees from public lands, historically they were only available in-person at the local BLM field office," Kemmerer Field Office Manager Aaron Mier said. "This online pilot program makes it easier for folks to get their permits so they can more readily enjoy getting out and finding the perfect family Christmas tree."
Now, customers in participating field offices can simply visit https://forestproducts.blm.gov to purchase Christmas tree permits online. Once at the web site, users are prompted to answer a few questions, enter payment information, and print their permit.
During the pilot program, online permits are available for Christmas trees and other forest products 24 hours a day, seven days a week, while over-the-counter permits are still available during normal business hours. Participating locations include select field offices in Alaska, Idaho, New Mexico, Oregon and Wyoming.
For more information, contact BLM Forester Trent Bristol at 307-828-4506.
