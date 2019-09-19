CHEYENNE — The Bureau of Land Management Wyoming raised $8.3 million in its Sept. 17-18 quarterly oil and gas lease sale, facilitating economic opportunities and infrastructure investment in local communities. The BLM received bids on 175 parcels totaling about 264,000 acres.
The BLM reviewed 224 parcels nominated for the sale and ultimately offered 210, totaling about 320.511 acres. It deleted or deferred 12 whole parcels and parts of 14 others because of resource conflicts.
Leasing is the first step in the process to develop federal oil and gas resources, and it does not authorize drilling. At this stage, the BLM applies standard terms and conditions and appropriate stipulations to each lease to protect other resources in the area. Before authorizing development on a lease, the BLM must approve a separate drilling permit based on further analysis of detailed site-specific plans and conditions, according to a press release.
To learn more about the sale and associated review process, visit https://go.usa.gov/xEdur.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.