PINEDALE — Each year the Bureau of Land Management celebrates National Public Lands Day by coordinating and participating in hundreds of outdoor cleanup and improvement projects across the country. This vast volunteer effort was established in 1994, and helps connect people with the public land in their communities. This year the Pinedale Field Office will celebrate National Public Lands Day from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 7, at the Civilian Conservation Corps Ponds, just south of Fremont Lake.
The CCC Ponds are a popular area for local residents due to their proximity to town and connectivity with trails in the area. The BLM has hosted a Public Lands Day project at this site in the past, but not in several years. According to event coordinators, the site was selected because the area is in need of trail and general maintenance. The CCC Ponds are used by residents for hiking, biking, fishing and wildlife viewing.
Participants are invited to meet at the CCC Ponds at 8 a.m. to do some trail work, brush cutting, mowing and general cleanup. Everything needed for the project will be provided, including gloves, tools, and lunch for all volunteers. Appropriate clothing for hot weather, a hat and sunscreen are strongly recommended. For more details about the project, contact Joel Klosterman at 307-367-5388. For more information about BLM Wyoming, visit www.blm.gov/wyoming.
