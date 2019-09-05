RAWLINS –The Bureau of Land Management Rawlins Field Office, operators and cooperators teamed up during a trash cleanup day in the Wamsutter area on July 10. The event was a result of the Implementation Group meeting in April, when the concerning amount of trash along the roads in the Wamsutter area was discussed. The group agreed that a cooperative effort would have the largest impact.
“The project reflected our (BLM) great partnership with industry, Wyoming Game and Fish andSweetwater County personnel working together as a team to resolve problems identified by the CD-C Implementation Group,” said Mary Read, project coordinator for BLM Pinedale.
A total of 77 volunteers cleaned up 288 miles of roadside, resulting in 39 truckloads of trash being delivered to the landfill. The Sweetwater County Solid Waste District No. 2 board voted to waive the trash fees for all nonhazardous waste debris to be disposed of in the Wamsutter land fill during the cleanup day.
According to Read, the cleanup resulted in many miles of improved conditions in the environment within the natural gas field. Participants included Anadarko E&P Onshore LLC; BLM-Rawlins Field Office; BP America Production Company; HRM Resources LLC; Southland Royalty Company LLC; Sweetwater County; Williams Production RMT Company; and the Wyoming Game and Fish Department.
Interstate 80 and State Highway 789 were not included in this cleanup.
