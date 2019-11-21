ROCK SPRINGS – The Bureau of Land Management Rock Springs and Rawlins field offices are launching a 30-day public scoping period prior to preparing an environmental assessment regarding a multiyear gathering plan for the Adobe Town, Great Divide Basin, Salt Wells Creek, Little Colorado and White Mountain herd management areas (HMAs). The environmental assessment will analyze the potential impacts associated with the roundup and removal of excess wild horses in these HMAs, as well as the potential impacts of using population growth suppression measures, including fertility control. The BLM is committed to sustaining healthy wild horses on healthy, productive rangelands, according to a press release.
Aerial surveys show that wild horse populations now exceed the established appropriate management levels (AML) in all of the HMAs. The BLM is considering removing the excess wild horses from these HMAs in the summer or fall of 2020, and to use population growth suppression measures to slow the rate of reproduction in these herds. The multiyear plan would also provide for action when the BLM determines there are excess wild horses in future years, according to the BLM. A more detailed scoping notice regarding this proposal is available at https://go.usa.gov/xpaEN.
Written comments may be submitted through the website provided above or by emailing blm_wy_rsfo_wildhorse_hmas@blm.gov. Written comments should be received by Dec. 20.
For more information on this project, contact BLM Wild Horse Specialist Jay D'Ewart at 307-352-0331.
