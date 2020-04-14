RAWLINS — The Bureau of Land Management (BLM) Rawlins Field Office announced the temporary closure of less than 2 miles of two-track road on the north edge of the Red Wash Wetlands located at Dad, 55 miles south of Rawlins along U.S. 789.
To protect the road surface, adjacent borrow ditches and uplands from further damage, the section of road is temporarily closed as of April 14 until spring runoff and wetland flooding has resided. The public will be notified once the road is reopened.
The legal description of the temporary closure is located at 6th Principal Meridian, Carbon County, Wyoming, Township (T.) 16 North (N.), Range (R.) 92 West (W.), sections 29 and 30. Access routes around the closure are included on signage at the beginning and end of the 2-mile stretch. There are no oil and gas assets located immediately off this stretch of road.
For more information, contact Heath Cline at 307-328-4232.
