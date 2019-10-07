KEMMERER – The Bureau of Land Management Kemmerer Field Office advises that the water system at the Fontenelle Creek Campground was winterized on Oct. 1, and will be out of service for the cold weather season.
During this time, the Fontenelle Creek Campground remains open free of charge. Campers using the site should bring plenty of drinking and washing water. Potable water will be unavailable until next spring.
The Fontenelle Creek Campground is located approximately 35 miles north of Kemmerer. It sits next to the Fontenelle Reservoir and a popular weekend destination. For updates on the water availability, contact Angela Beley of the Kemmerer Field Office at 307-828-4508.
