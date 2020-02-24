CHEYENNE -- They play so many roles in our lives: official greeter when you trudge inside after a long day of work; nurse when you have physical wounds that need licking (or therapist when the wounds are emotional ones); and the most loyal of companions at all hours of the day.
Dogs do all this and more, which is probably why 63.4 million U.S. households own one, according to the 2019-20 National Pet Owners Survey by the American Pet Products Association.
When Bozeman, Montana, resident Joe Flynn's black labrador retriever, Bubba, developed health problems that kept him from playing these roles, Flynn decided he was going to fight for the family's beloved pet.
The resulting journey is documented in the book "The Miracle of Bubba."
"Bubba was healthy and a great family pet -- an excellent hunting dog -- and we just had this unexpected thing happen when he was only 5 years old," Flynn said by phone in Bozeman. "He totally collapsed, so the book talks about how all that went and how it was really a comeback story."
A bizarre stroke-like accident left Bubba fully paralyzed at the age of 5, said Flynn's daughter, Shawn Vicklund, who accompanied her dad on his nine-hour drive from Bozeman to Cheyenne.
"When he talks about it, he still gets choked up," Vicklund said. "At the time, my dad's parents both had Alzheimer's, and my brother was serving in Iraq and I was getting married, so it was a lot going on."
For weeks, she said, Bubba was unable to move and showed no progress. The vets told Flynn that the dog had a 1% chance of survival, so it was time to say their goodbyes. But when he and Vicklund approached Bubba for what they thought would be the last time, he perked up. This was a completely unexpected sign that rehabilitation was possible.
A few months later, Bubba had made a 85% recovery, regaining the ability to do activities he loved, such as swimming, hunting and bounding after tennis balls.
The family was so inspired by the miraculous comeback -- particularly because of Bubba's large size -- that they decided to share their story of hope with others. His children convinced Flynn to write "The Miracle of Bubba," and several years later, it was published in September 2018.
This was Flynn's first book, so even though he had always been an excellent English student and had some professional marketing writing experience, he was way out of his element.
"Writing it and putting it together, that can drive you nuts," he said with a laugh. "I wrote the book four times. The first three times was me writing it, and I was documenting the story, but as I kept reading it, it just sounded like a documentary. I didn't like it, so I threw it up on the shelf for a while, and then when I took it back down, I said, 'You know what? I'm going to let the dog tell this story,' so I kind of crawled inside him and let him write it."
Flynn used the analogy of painting a house to explain how hard it is to write a book. If you decide you don't like the color of your house once the paint job is done, you can just paint over it, he said. But once a book is out, it's out there, and you just have to sit around and wait for the reviews to roll in to learn if what you wrote was satisfactory.
The final product is a 134-page piece published by Page Publishing Inc. that's told entirely from Bubba's point of view. It starts from when the Flynn family took Bubba home, explains the adjustment period to his new home and then jumps ahead a few years to document the recovery that Flynn and Vicklund agreed would never have happened if it weren't for the family's faith and Bubba's dedicated veterinary team.
"He was a large-breed dog, and the vet techs said any dog that came in with anything like this, they didn't make it," Vicklund said. "It took a whole village to make this happen ... the vet techs on their own made a walker out of PVC piping and masking tape."
The case is so unique that Vicklund said many vets come out to Flynn's book signings to learn more as a sort of case study, and one Cheyenne veterinarian has already been in touch.
It's something he's still not used to doing, Flynn said of traveling around holding book events. But he's learning a great deal about the publishing industry and enjoys meeting other dog lovers, both simple fans of the book and those who have their own emotional story about a family dog receiving a devastating diagnosis.
Flynn hopes he'll be able to meet even more dog owners with their own unique stories at his Cheyenne event, and he noted that Barnes & Noble is dog-friendly, so they should feel free to bring their own four-legged friend.
For Vicklund, it doesn't really matter who comes out. She just wants as many people as possible to hear the story her dad dedicated so much time to telling.
"My dad isn't an author. He's almost 67 and still works, so for him to even have the courage to write this out, I'm so proud of him for that," she said. "Dogs have a way of bringing people together. These are polarizing times, and dogs are neutralizers. They're part of the family."
