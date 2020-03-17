GILLETTE — The jobs are plenty, but the workers are few.
According to a survey of 500 human resources professionals commissioned by the U.S. Chamber of Commerce Foundation, 74% of hiring managers believe the labor force has a skills gap, and 48% said candidates lack the skills needed to fill open jobs.
The survey's respondents said two of the three solutions to the skills gap are building talent pipelines by creating more career and technical education programs at the high school and college levels, and improving the alignment between skills taught in CTE programs and the skills that are needed in the workforce.
But for some future workers, the skills gap represents a nearly limitless sea of opportunity.
That was the message the Campbell County High School chapter of SkillsUSA, a national career and technical student organization, had for the crowd during a presentation at the Campbell County Chamber of Commerce's monthly luncheon last week.
Chance Knighten, a junior, said the skills gap just means there are "hundreds of opportunities" available for students who are looking to get into the trades. With SkillsUSA, he's learned machining, woodworking and construction, and he still doesn't know what he wants to do after high school.
Students in SkillsUSA compete in nine-hour competitions in dozens of categories, from first aid and plumbing to cybersecurity and search and rescue robotics. Matthew Cathey competed in automotive service technology, where he had to do things such as change a tire, test a car battery and check an air conditioning system.
"It was kind of a rush," Cathey said.
"These kids learn more in eight or nine hours than they do in an entire year in the classroom," Knighten said.
Knighten and fellow junior Rilee Hauber competed in cabinet-making, where they had to build a cabinet in nine hours. Hauber hopes to become a doctor when he's older, and even though he might not use these skills in the medical field, he'll always have them.
"The thing about learning these skills is it's like riding a bike," he said. "You'll always know how to put together a house, how to lay brick, how to put together a cabinet."
Tracy Mathews, events and programming manager for the Campbell County Chamber of Commerce, said that while the chamber values four-year degrees, it recognizes that each student is different.
"Not all students are meant for that four-year education, not all students are meant for the debt that comes with that," she said.
The chamber is working with Gillette College to expand its CTE programs in the next few years. The Northeast Wyoming Contractors Association has put on career days at Campbell County and Thunder Basin high schools to get students interested in the trades. The chamber also has worked to create a bus tour to take students and teachers to active construction sites.
"Our generation has been told all their lives to go to college and that's the best way to earn a good wage," Hauber said, adding that as they've been told that, the skills gap has continued to grow.
He said more and more students are challenging the notion that going to college right after high school, "when your income is zero and your savings isn't much higher," is the only way forward.
"It's crazy that that's the norm," Hauber said.
He tried to convince his cousin — who's majoring in general studies because she hasn't decided what she wants to do yet — "to do a trades job" and learn skills that she'll have for the rest of her life. He was unsuccessful, but that hasn't stopped him from trying to convince others.
"You've got to look at your surroundings, you have to realize what's gone on in the past, look to the future and plan on how you're going to move on accordingly," he said.
Whether we like it or not, Hauber said, many of today's jobs will be automated in the future. As technology develops, fewer workers will be required. As an example, Hauber pointed to the excavator, which could pick up as much dirt as several men with shovels, but still required someone to control it.
"Are they going to keep that invention from helping out workers? Or are they going to keep these 10 guys that are using shovels?" he asked. "You can't keep innovation at bay to preserve jobs, because (new) jobs come with innovation."
Part of the reason for the skills gap is the older members of the workforce are retiring, and it will continue in the next several years. Hauber said he believes his generation is up to the challenge of replacing the baby boomers in the workforce.
"I sure hope so. If not, who's going to plumb your house? Who's going to run your electricity? Who's going to fix your car?" he asked. These are "essential things that people don't think about."
Kimberly Huddleston, president of the CCHS SkillsUSA chapter, said Gillette offers a lot of support for its students, whether they're going for two-year degrees, four-year degrees or something else.
"Our community helps us as students so much, it's very welcoming," she said. "They want to see us succeed in life and go far."
"They're there to help you, give you a hand up," Hauber said. "We're all trying to help each other out."
