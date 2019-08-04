CHEYENNE — On the book cover-like label of every book-shaped bottle of a Chronicles Distilling product is this story:
"Our lives have been made up of a series of mishaps some may call adventures. We have served our country, we have loved, we have lost, we have traveled, laughed and lived. Through all of this, we have learned that the best stories have to start somewhere, and they always deserved to be shared."
It's the story, and a philosophy, possibly, of Chase and Aaron Lesher, brothers and both Marines, who recently opened Chronicles Distilling in the Asher Building at the corner of 15th Street and Thomes Avenue downtown.
"We helped some friends with their distillery, and we thought that sounded like fun and decided to do that here," Chase Lesher said. "So, it's been two and a half years of a hell of a lot of work."
The brothers spent that time securing a location, filing for the proper permits and refurbishing the space to get to this point.
"We ripped down all the bookshelves to expose light," he said. "Every brick wall you see had about an inch to about an inch and a half of plaster – we had to bust it all off. Once we busted it all off, we saw that the grout was brittle and poor. It was like an old sponge, so we had to take a diamond wheel and had to cut every single line of grout out."
Then the brothers had to re-grout the brick. That was about three or four months of "just wrist-hurting pain," he said.
Next, carpet was removed from the hardwood floor, which also needed repair.
Almost everything in the space is homemade, from the sign on the front of the building to the chairs, tables and bar, as well as the distilling system itself.
The brothers introduced four flavors for their recent opening: Berry & Barb strawberry rhubarb whiskey, Biting Wind corn vodka, Spit Shine corn whiskey and Tart Lemon lemonade vodka.
"I've always liked strawberry rhubarb pie, so instantly I knew I wanted to do a strawberry rhubarb whiskey," he said. "Lemonade vodka – everybody loves lemonade, so we decided to give it a try. You can't go wrong with corn whiskey or corn vodka. It's been an interesting and fun road."
Fresh fruit is used in the products, Lesher said. For example, he said it takes about three pounds of lemons to produce enough juice to make one 750 ml bottle of lemonade vodka.
Lesher said the distilling process is much like making beer, but without the hops.
"You still match your grains and convert your starches to sugars by cooking the grains at a high enough temperature," he said. "Then you let it cool down to a temperature that your yeast won't die, because your yeast has to thrive at a certain temperature. Then we pitch the yeast in a fermentation vessel. The yeast feeds off the sugar and creates alcohol."
Future plans call for introducing more flavors, including a bacon vodka and a watermelon and habanero vodka.
Plans also call for offering distillery tours and package sales, as well as distributing products to area liquor stores.
"Our hopes for the future are to pay all of our debts," Lesher said. "And to grow as a distillery and give the community of Cheyenne a good place to socialize with a loved one or friend and have a cocktail or two. Eventually, we hope to hire some veterans or family members to help grow the business, as well."
Lesher said the business will close temporarily to allow them to distill more product and create cocktail menus.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.