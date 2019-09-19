DOUGLAS -- Despite gusty winds, a wildfire located on the northern border of Albany County only grew 5 acres Tuesday. It does, however, remain 0% contained.
The Brush Creek Fire started at approximately 1 p.m. Sunday and is located 40 miles southwest of Douglas, just south of Brumley Mountain and west of Fetterman Road.
Melissa Mokry, public information officer and outreach forester for the Wyoming State Forestry Division, told the Boomerang Wednesday the cause of the fire is still under investigation.
Gusty winds and scattered timber, brush and grass have been fueling the blaze. Mokry said the main thing officials were keeping an eye on Wednesday was the weather, “particularly with the winds.”
Even though the fire is in a remote area, Mokry said accessing it hasn’t been the biggest issue for responding fire personnel.
“The main challenge was actually making sure they had enough communication in terms of internet and phone service,” she said.
More than 127 fire personnel from five counties have been working to control the fire line including crews from Albany, Converse, Sweetwater, Goshen and Platte counties.
“On top of that we also have local U.S. Forest Service, (Bureau of Land Management), Wyoming State Forestry and also, actually, South Dakota Department of Wildland Fire is helping, too,” Mokry said. “It’s really a community effort, really multi-jurisdictional, and so it’s really good opportunity for collaboration to really help everyone out.”
No road closures, evacuations or damages have been reported at this time. Mokry said the fire’s impact is still uncertain as “it’s in such a remote area.”
“I think they’re still trying to assess the extent,” Mokry said.
