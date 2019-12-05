CHEYENNE — Chief Operating Officer Amy Grenfell will serve as interim CEO of the Wyoming Business Council beginning Dec. 13.
The deadline to apply for the CEO position was Nov. 25. The search committee includes Business Council staff and board members as well as state business leaders and representation from Gov. Mark Gordon’s office. The CEO Search Committee intends to conduct final interviews for the position on Jan. 8. Grenfell will serve as CEO until the new hire’s start date.
“The Wyoming Business Council Board of Directors is confident in Amy’s leadership during this transition,” Board Co-Chair Megan Goetz said. “The search committee is working hard to fill the position with the right person as soon as possible, and we know the Business Council is in good hands in the meantime.”
“I’m proud to take the reins temporarily while the search committee finds the perfect person to lead this hardworking group of professionals,” Grenfell said.
Grenfell has worked closely with outgoing CEO Shawn Reese. With confidence in the direction the Business Council is headed, and wanting to spend more time with his family, Reese announced his resignation from the CEO position in September.
“I have every confidence in Amy, who will leverage her strengths to lead the Business Council into its future,” Reese said. “I appreciate her and the entire staff, who will continue to build on the great momentum we’ve started.”
