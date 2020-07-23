CAMPBELL COUNTY — The Wyoming Department of Health has announced the death of a Campbell County woman previously identified as one of the state’s laboratory-confirmed cases of COVID-19.
The older female did not have health conditions known to put patients at higher risk of serious illness related to COVID-19 and had not been hospitalized.
Among Wyoming residents, there have now been 25 coronavirus-related deaths, 1,830 lab-confirmed cases and 408 probable cases reported.
Disease symptoms may appear 2 to 14 days after virus exposure and include fever, cough, shortness of breath or difficulty breathing, chills, muscle pain, headache, sore throat and new loss of taste or smell. COVID-19 can be transmitted by infected people who aren’t experiencing symptoms.
WDH recommendations meant to slow and limit transmission of the virus include:
— Staying home from work and away from others when ill unless medical care is needed
— Maintaining physical distancing of 6 feet whenever practical
— Wearing cloth face coverings in public settings where physical distancing is not reasonable
For more information about COVID-19, visit: https://health.wyo.gov/publichealth/infectious-disease-epidemiology-unit/disease/novel-coronavirus/.
