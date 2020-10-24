Rock Springs, WY (82901)

Today

Windy. Rain and snow showers this evening will become snow showers overnight. Low 8F. WNW winds shifting to ENE at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of snow 70%. 1 to 3 inches of snow expected. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph..

Tonight

Windy. Rain and snow showers this evening will become snow showers overnight. Low 8F. WNW winds shifting to ENE at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of snow 70%. 1 to 3 inches of snow expected. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.