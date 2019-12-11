CHEYENNE – When legislators and elected officials walk into the Capitol, four statues of women representing Truth, Justice, Courage and Hope look down on them, serving as a reminder that the Capitol is a building of the people.
While the striking statues look like a piece of history, they are a new addition to the building thanks to Delissalde, the artist whose idea was brought to fruition during the Capitol restoration project.
Delissalde described his vision for the four sisters and what the project meant to him on Tuesday as part of the celebration of 150 years of women's suffrage in Wyoming.
"It is not a coincidence that ideas in art have always been expressed in the feminine form," Delissalde said.
When creating his concept, he brainstormed virtues like mercy, tenacity, equality and liberty. But with a great deal of thought and consideration, Delissalde ultimately landed on Truth, Justice, Courage and Hope, which are all closely connected.
"The most powerful and most important ingredient for design is the idea," Delissalde said.
Out of the four ideals he decided on, he found that truth was the basis.
"If there is truth, the consequence of it will be justice," he said.
And according to Delissalde, to be truthful and just requires a strength from within.
"You need to be valiant," Delissalde said. "You need to be courageous."
To tie the four ideals together, he asked what the point of embodying those traits would be without hope.
"Art is not about the object, but what it represents," Delissalde said.
While the pieces of the puzzle were all there, Delissalde had one major issue with the project – time. He had a timeframe of 18 months to complete all four statues, and some difficult logistics to figure out. In the end, a tower had to be set up in the Capitol to hoist the statues up to the third floor.
And as the last statue went up, Delissalde said the people working in the Capitol burst out in applause. The figures of Truth, Justice, Courage and Hope even received some emotional responses, like from Legislative Service Officer Kayla Spencer.
"I was pretty much moved to tears every time I saw them for the first few weeks," Spencer said.
She said when you look at their faces, you can see a strength of will and courage that reminds her of the responsibility that comes with working in the Capitol.
Delissalde didn't take the opportunity to have such an impact lightly.
"There's a lot of responsibility," Delissalde said. "It's really important to do justice for the building and for the people of this state."
While Delissalde's statues are on display for all to see, another statue of an important Wyoming woman is currently sitting in the basement of the Capitol.
Former Sen. Mike Massie and University of Wyoming professor Renee Laegreid discussed the current position of Esther Hobart Morris' statue as another part of the celebration for the 150th year of women's suffrage.
Morris was moved to the basement during construction, but the State Building Commission will ultimately decide where she goes next. Many residents would like to see Morris back out in front of the Capitol.
Massie and Laegreid used Morris to discuss how Victorian gender roles affected the fight for suffrage, as well as how the history of suffrage was partially shaped by men. In the Victorian era, men didn't want women to be corrupted by the public sphere so they could remain as the moral backbones of their families.
Some didn't take to the idea of women's suffrage because "it pushed up against the idea of where do women belong," Laegreid said.
And while Morris served as an example of how women could maintain their morality while holding public office as justice of the peace, that still didn't protect her from the male gaze.
An artist was commissioned to create a statue to remember Morris, but it doesn't look anything like her.
In order to make Morris more appealing in his view, the artist who worked on her sculpture decided to shape her body into his ideal womanly image instead.
"It's a reflection of the involvement of men in this discussion over the past 150 years," Laegreid said.
The two speakers encouraged anyone who wants to see Morris' statue moved back in front of the Capitol to call their representatives.
Margaret Austin is the Wyoming Tribune Eagle’s local government reporter. She can be reached at maustin@wyomingnews.com or 307-633-3152. Follow her on Twitter @MargaretMAustin.
