MEETEETSE — The public is invited to join the Meeteetse Museums for a free seminar on the Powell Expedition down the Green and Colorado rivers at 1 p.m. Aug. 17.
Wyoming has designated September as Archaeology Awareness Month, which will celebrate the 150th anniversary of John Wesley Powell's expedition down the Green and Colorado Rivers. The expedition took place in 1869 and lasted from May until the end of August. During those three months, boats and supplies were lost, and crew members abandoned the expedition. Despite this, Powell completed the expedition on Aug. 30.
The Powell Expedition seminar will be led by author Donald Worster. A distinguished foreign expert at Renmin University of China, Dr. Worster is currently in China and cannot physically join attenedess, so the session with him will be hosted over Skype.
From 1989 to 2012, Dr. Worster served as Hall Distinguished Professor of History at the University of Kansas. He earned a Ph.D. in American history and literature at Yale University in 1971. His principal areas of research and teaching have included North American and world environmental history, the history of the American West, and comparative and world history.
His honors include elected membership in the American Academy of Arts and Sciences and the Society of American Historians. He has also won a number of prizes for his books, including the Bancroft Prize and the Scottish Book of the Year, various fellowships, including a Guggenheim, the presidencies of the Western History Association and the American Society for Environmental History. He also holds honorary doctoral degrees from Illinois Wesleyan University and Sterling University (Scotland).
Professor Worster's most recent publication is “Shrinking the Earth: The Rise and Decline of American Abundance.” Earlier, he published two recent prize-winning biographies, “A Passion for Nature: The Life of John Muir” and “A River Running West: The Life of John Wesley Powell,” along with eight other books. Hit titles include “Rivers of Empire,” which deals with the development of water resources in the West; “Dust Bowl,” a study of the Southern Plains in the "dirty thirties," and “Nature's Economy,” which traces the development of ecology from the 18th century to the present. His books have been translated into Chinese, Korean, Japanese, French, Italian, Spanish, Czech, and Swedish.
For more information, contact info@meeteetsemuseums.org or call 307-868-2423. The Meeteetse Museums are located at 1947 State Street in Meeteetse.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.