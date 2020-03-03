CHEYENNE – Brooke Bowcutt knows what it’s like for other people to take credit for her work. But on Monday, she was the only one receiving applause in a conference room full of people.
Bowcutt, a senior at Cheyenne Central High, received a Citizenship Award from Laramie County Retired Education Personnel at an award luncheon at Red Lion Hotel & Conference Center. Along with a certificate, she was also awarded a gift of $100 from the group.
“The biggest challenge is definitely the other officers take it as a résumé filler – they think it’ll impress others, but it’s hard for me to see them take that title without truly trying and being passionate about the organization,” she said of her various leadership roles in student organizations. “When we have different tasks assigned and they don’t complete them all, I go through and try and complete them for them, which causes stress on my end. And then for them to get the credit without having the title filled, that’s difficult.”
She’s also grateful for this challenge, however, because it’s taught her how to have difficult conversations with other students, helping them understand the importance of taking their responsibilities seriously.
Bowcutt is currently ranked No. 1 in her class, but finds the time to also serve as chapter president of Future Business Leaders of America, student body president, vice president of National Honor Society and as an office assistant at Steiner Law LLC.
She said being a leader is enjoyable not for the sake of power, but because it allows her to make a difference and give a voice to her fellow organization members who aren’t in a position of authority.
“The ability to let others lead instead of just being kind of a dictator (is rewarding),” she said. “I’m able to use my opportunities and my roles to help other students, and I enjoy seeing them be successful and motivated, as well.”
LCREP President Carmen Ladd said the award recognizes students in both Laramie County School District 1 and 2 who are outstanding citizens in both their schools and communities. Bowcutt fits that description, Ladd said, because she’s not only an outstanding student, she’s also employed and mentors kids every summer through Laramie County Community College’s Summer Educational Experience for Kids.
“It seems many times kids that are not recognized are the kids not involved in athletics, but involved in other pursuits in the school or community,” Ladd continued. “Recognizing those achievements is very important to me ... there are so many kids who are doing great things who are overlooked.”
Bowcutt was nominated for the Citizenship Award by her career counselor, Jeff Norman. Norman could not attend the luncheon, but provided the following comment for the event: “Brooke is an exceptional student. … She is highly driven and challenges herself through academics, extracurricular activities and personally. Brooke is also a student of high character. She is honest and curious as a person. Above all else, Brooke has a curiosity for learning that is unmatched. She is always open to trying new ideas or leading new groups of people.”
Bowcutt said her post-graduation plans are to attend either the University of Wyoming or Colorado School of Mines. If she ends up at UW, she’ll definitely join student government, which she said will help her connect with her new community by using the communication skills she developed as a leader in high school.
The plan is to study computer science, she added, which will require a certain grit and determination, being a woman in a largely male-dominated major.
“I think especially with computer science being a newer and more demanding field right now, especially being a female, I’ll be able to bring a new viewpoint.”
