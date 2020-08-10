RAWLINS (AP) — A central Wyoming wildfire prompted evacuations of area residents after burning across several square miles.
The U.S. Bureau of Land Management said the fire about 50 miles north of Rawlins has burned almost three square miles (about seven square kilometers). It started Friday on Bradley Peak and was only about 10 percent contained by Sunday.
Residents along Long Creek were ordered to evacuate. Bureau spokesman Brad Purdy says the area is sparsely populated.
Purdy says the fire is burning in a remote area with limited access for ground crews, so firefighters are using aircraft to attack it from above.
