CHEYENNE – The Cheyenne Frontier Days Old West Museum has helped preserve the history of CFD and the West since its inception in 1978, with exhibits looking all the way back to the first CFD in 1897.
But so much history comes with a great deal of artifacts, and Executive Director Morgan Marks said the museum is “simply running out of space.”
Only 2% of the museum’s 120,000-piece collection is currently on display, but museum staff and volunteers hope to add more room for artifacts with a $9.5 million expansion campaign that is currently in the fundraising stage.
Lonnie Reese, campaign manager for the expansion, said the money would pay for a new two-story carriage house for the museum’s Western carriage collection, which is the largest and most diverse in the world, as well as renovations to the current facility and a $1 million endowment.
In its current state, Reese said the museum is “bursting at the seams.”
“We have all these beautiful artifacts and nowhere to put them,” Reese said. “We want to be able to show more – more Western art, more Western stories, more history.”
The expansion campaign started during CFD last summer and has raised about $1 million so far. On Jan. 18, the campaign will host a screening of “Cowboys: A Documentary Portrait” at the Cheyenne Civic Center, with proceeds going toward the expansion. Reese said they’re fundraising with local businesses, community groups and anyone interested in preserving Western culture.
“We have lots of generous people in the Cheyenne community and regionally, and foundations that have the same interest in preserving Western history,” Reese said. “It’s a very diverse collection that lives in this museum, so there are lots of people who are interested in the different facets.”
The main focus of the expansion is the new building for the collection of carriages, which is expected to cost about $6.5 million. Of more than 160 historic Western carriages owned by the museum, only 65 can currently be displayed at once. Famous historic buggies like the Deadwood and Yellowstone coaches will soon have their own display space.
“The carriages are housed all over the city, and we want to be able to have a place where they can all live together and where the community can enjoy them,” Reese said.
According to Reese, the expansion would double the total size of the museum. Marks said it would help museum staff protect artifacts that are currently in storage, as well as give the community the opportunity to learn more about CFD.
“Cheyenne Frontier Days has impacted everybody who lives here,” Marks said. “It’s why Cheyenne is on the map.”
Marks hopes the museum becomes an even bigger draw for tourists, especially being located so close to the Cheyenne Botanic Gardens. And while the museum’s peak popularity is during CFD, Marks wants people to know that the museum allows people to relive the glory of Frontier Days all year long.
“We protect the story of Cheyenne Frontier Days. It continues to make history, and we preserve it,” Marks said. “Without CFD, we wouldn’t be who we are today.”
