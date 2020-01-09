Cheyenne Frontier Days Old West Museum associate director and curator Michael Kassel gives a tour of one of several storage areas for artifacts and memorabilia on Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2020, inside the CFD Old West Museum in Cheyenne. The CFD Old West Museum is fundraising to build a new carriage house and renovate the museum. So far, it has raised $1 million of its $9.5 million goal.