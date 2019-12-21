TORRINGTON — While there won't be any one solution that cures all of the problems local farmers faced due to the collapse of the Goshen Irrigation District canal tunnel in July, there have been several groups and organizations who have stepped forward to help ease the blows dealt by losing the main source of irrigation water for over 100,000 acres of farmland.
In August, the United States Department of Agriculture deemed the losses would be covered by crop insurance. That same month, the Art and Pat Damrow Trust pledged to donate $2.50 per affected acre to help with a $5.00 per acre special assessment that will be placed on the affected landowners to pay for tunnel repairs.
Producers got some more good news last week from the Oregon Trail Community Foundation, which has been tasked with disbursing funds raised in the Wyo-Braska community by various organizations – including Platte Valley Bank, and the Farmer Strong benefit concert hosted by 21st Century Equipment.
In a letter to farmers, the OTCF announced it would be disbursing more that $300,000 by donating $3 per affected acre to 488 affected producers.
"We love our farmers," OTCF Executive Director Cathy McDaniel said. "We absolutely need them in our communities and our economy. We really want to help do whatever we can to let them know that. The money was raised for the producers, and those that felt the loss from losing their crops."
As news of the collapse spread, fundraiser began popping up all through the area, McDaniel said.
"They came from fundraisers – individual fundraisers, like they had one at Fresh Foods where they had a barbecue, there were some folks from Northfield Retirement Home who did a bake sale – and all those funds were donated. There was the big concert that 21st Century and KNEB did together. There were so many small groups, small businesses, big businesses – it was all of it."
The OTCF was tasked with finding the best way to disburse the funds.
"After careful consideration of the best way to distribute the funds raised by the relief effort, a decision was made that these funds should be distributed to the benefit of the 488 affected producers under both irrigation districts, on a pro rata basis," the release said. "In other words, each producer will be allocated a portion of the fund based on the number of their acres that were directly affected by the tunnel collapse."
While the money is intended to help affected farmers, it won't solve everything. McDaniel said the money won't be life-changing, but it shows that people care.
"It's not going to change everything in their world, but I've told some of the farmers it shows that their community cares about what they're going through and they want to help," she said.
"This is for those that had a crop in the ground, so it's not necessarily for the landowners. It's for the producers. If they have suffered a loss due to the canal breach, please have them call us."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.