CHEYENNE — Since 2012, the Family First Piranhaz have given Cheyenne kids a chance to play on a year-round traveling basketball team for little to no cost.
But the COVID-19 pandemic is threatening the team’s ability to hold regular practices and maintain its presence in the community.
“Club basketball usually charges thousands of dollars to play. You’ve got all these kids who are from single-parent households or can’t afford it that get left out,” said Kylon Page, founder and head coach of the Piranhaz, which is a low-cost travel basketball team in Cheyenne. He originally launched the team when he was living in Arizona, which is why its spelled with an “az”, and kept the name when he relocated to Cheyenne.
While the average sticker price to attend a weekend travel ball tournament could easily top $1,000, Page requires his players to pay only a small fraction of that – usually around $15 or $20.
“We know there will always be a kid or two who doesn’t have any money,” said Page, who relies on donations or money from his own pocket to make up any shortfalls. “We don’t ever want money to be a reason why a kid doesn’t play.”
Over the years, Page has taken the Piranhaz to Colorado, Utah and California to play in tournaments in the Amateur Athletic Union division.
There, members of the team have an opportunity to get the attention of talent scouts, who don’t always show up at local varsity games. As a result of that exposure, Page has seen several of his players accept basketball scholarships to attend colleges they might not otherwise be able to afford.
“Our whole mission is to get kids into college,” he said. “Even if they don’t go to college for basketball, we want to instill in them the drive to go to school and get a good job.”
This year, the COVID-19 pandemic has halted the momentum and positive environment Page and his cousin and co-coach, Kennon “Moo” Blackwell, have spent the past eight years building in Cheyenne. They both work as educators and coach South High School’s basketball teams, too.
Their role as coaches of the Piranhaz, however, is bigger than fine-tuning their players’ shooting and dribbling techniques.
“We’re not just coaches; we also try to incorporate life lessons into the game of basketball,” said Blackwell, who played basketball while he was growing up in Denver and credits the game with keeping him and his cousin out of trouble. “I’m more like a mentor. Some of these kids don’t have father figures, and we kind of play that role in their life.”
The team used to hold three to four practices a week at the high school gyms in Laramie County School District 1, but since COVID-19 hit, the school district isn’t allowing any outside groups to use its facilities.
Over the summer, Page and Blackwell held the occasional practice on the outdoor courts at Holliday Park, but the onset of winter weather has compromised that option.
While other cities might have a community recreation center that could meet the team’s needs during the pandemic, Cheyenne voters have repeatedly voted down sixth-penny tax propositions to build one, most recently in 2017.
So, while AAU division tournaments are still happening this year – players wear masks when they aren’t on the court, and crowd size is limited – the Piranhaz have nowhere to practice to prepare for those games.
“It’s kind of made me upset, but I realize there’s a pandemic, and it doesn’t seem like there’s a lot we can do about it,” said Calysta Martinez, a senior and varsity basketball player at South who’s been playing for the Piranhaz since fourth grade. She appreciates that the reduced cost of travel has allowed her to focus on perfecting her game and keeping her grades up, instead of having to work a part-time job to pay for it.
“Wanting to grow as a player and as a team has made me want to keep coming back and practice with everybody,” she said, adding that since the pandemic began, “finding a place to play and practice has been really hard.”
Going months without regular practices has had a few different consequences for the nonprofit basketball team.
It means no regular tournaments, far less exposure to college recruiters, and perhaps most significantly, a strained mentor-mentee relationship.
“They’re missing out on a lot of practice and that mentorship that we give outside of practice,” Blackwell said.
“Consistency is one of those things that helps with anything in life. With basketball, you have to practice consistently. If there’s trouble in your life, you need that positive influence consistently. That’s where it hurts – not being able to do what we were doing before.”
Blackwell and Page have long considered finding a permanent space for the team, and the pandemic has only emphasized that need.
Page has already found a space he thinks would be a perfect practice facility for the roughly 100 kids who play for the Piranhaz: A vacant warehouse he’s ready to transform into a gym.
There’s just one problem: It costs $2,000 a month.
Before the pandemic, the team relied on traditional fundraising methods, like selling restaurant coupons or holding car washes in public spaces, to pay for some of its costs. However, just as pandemic-related restrictions have stripped the team of a regular practice space, social distancing has also put limits on those once-reliable fundraising methods.
Maureon Alexander, an aspiring college basketball player who’s been a member of the Piranhaz since third grade, said he’s deeply missed practicing with his coaches during the pandemic.
“They help us on and off the court, including with our grades,” said Alexander, who also plays on the varsity basketball team at South. “They’re like another father figure for me; they’ve always been there for me when other people haven’t.”
As the weather gets colder and windier, Alexander is worried they’ll hardly ever practice. That’s why he’s thrilled about the possibility of turning the old warehouse into an indoor basketball court.
“Me and my teammates never want to come out of the gym when we can get one,” he said. “If we had one that we could go to 24-7, there’d be no getting us out of there.”
Page isn’t sure how or when the team will be able to raise the kind of money it would take to make that happen. But if he is able to secure the space, he knows one thing is for certain: he wants kids to be able to play whenever they want.
“If one of our kids called at 10 p.m. wanting to shoot, we’d head over and open it up for them,” he said. “Basketball kept me out of a lot of trouble growing up. I want these kids to have that outlet, too.”
