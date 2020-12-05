Family First Piranhaz founder and coach Kylon Page, right, and coach Kennon “Moo” Blackwell pose on Wednesday, Nov. 25, at Holliday Park in Cheyenne. Family First Piranhaz has struggled since COVID-19 hit to find a location to hold regular practices. During the summer, occasional practices were held on the Holliday Park courts but since the weather has gotten colder, that has been hard to continue.