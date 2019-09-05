CHEYENNE — The Cheyenne Police Department recently released a report answering questions the nonpartisan group Wyoming Alliance asked during a Jan. 23 meeting.
The original meeting was held at the Laramie County Library to discuss concerns related to national issues and an incident involving an Albany County Sheriff's Department deputy-involved shooting in Laramie. CPD Chief Brian Kozak was also present at the meeting, but did not immediately respond to the group's questions.
The group presented the Cheyenne City Council with a Community Conversation Report on April 22 and asked for a formal response.
"We wanted to respond to their questions; we wanted to make sure we were addressing those," CPD spokesman Officer Kevin Malatesta said. "Obviously, some of those were a little bit loaded questions, but at the same time, we want to have that conversation with the community."
Wyoming Alliance members did not return multiple inquiries from the Wyoming Tribune Eagle on Wednesday and Thursday asking about the CPD response.
The original Wyoming Alliance report said "it appears that much work still needs to be done to ensure that the community feels comfortable with the role of law enforcement in the city of Cheyenne and Laramie County."
The report also goes on to accuse the department of "intimidation, fear and gestapo tactics to ensure that the guilty party was the citizen and not the police officer." The report claimed the group had heard multiple stories from Cheyenne citizens about such incidents.
But Malatesta said that isn't true.
"We don't get very many complaints for use of force," Malatesta said. "We're open to complaints, and our complaints have even gone down from what they were last year. Partially due to the fact we implemented body cameras in October last year. Now, we make it apparent, when somebody calls in a complaint, that we recorded that incident and they're welcome to come review the video."
When people find out the incident was recorded, Malatesta said most people withdraw their complaints.
In 2018, the CPD investigated 27 formal complaints against police officers, and half of those complaints were internally initiated, according to the response. Only one of those complains was for excessive force, which was ultimately deemed unfounded.
The most common sustained complaints – meaning complaints that were found to be true – were for an officer's driving. The consequences of the complaints vary from a verbal reprimand to a work station file or a written reprimand of the officers, according to the 2018 CPD annual report.
Officers really try to watch themselves and hold themselves accountable, Malatesta said.
The report also asked to establish a civilian oversight committee for police, but Malatesta said that already exists. Police and Community Together is a committee that serves as an advisory group to the CPD. One of the main purposes of the organization is to bring any concerns the community might have to the department's attention.
The next meeting is Oct. 4, with the time and location to be determined, Malatesta said. The October meeting is open to the public, and it will be discussing drug trends in Cheyenne – specifically drugs in schools.
CPD officials extended an invitation to members of Wyoming Alliance, though they have had no response. Malatesta also said since the CPD released its response, it also hasn't heard anything from Wyoming Alliance.
"We really want the community to see how much our officers do for our community," Malatesta said. "A lot of people look at law enforcement as chasing the bad guys, or traffic tickets. But there is a lot more that goes into law enforcement, especially in the 21st century."
