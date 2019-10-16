CHEYENNE – Eleven-year-old Luis Reyes of Cheyenne is the first student from Wyoming to be named as a Scholastic Kids Press kid reporter.
A sixth-grader at Alta Vista Elementary School, Luis joins 50 other students from around the world who were recently selected by Scholastic to write articles about current events, breaking news, entertainment, sports and their hometowns.
Royivia Ferguson of Scholastic said in an email that Wyoming has never had a kid reporter before Luis.
According to a Scholastic news release, these student-written articles are published on the Scholastic Kids Press website and in select issues of Scholastic Classroom Magazine, which reaches more than 25 million students in classrooms nationwide.
“My job is to talk to people and report about things in my community,” Luis said. “I applied because I like new challenges. I like meeting new people, and it seemed fun.”
Luis said his school librarian encouraged him to apply. He and his librarian noticed that most of the kid reporters located in the western United States lived in California, and Luis decided he wanted to represent the state of Wyoming.
His application included a news article he wrote about Bikers Against Child Abuse, a personal essay about why he wanted to be a kid reporter and story ideas for articles he would like to write in the future.
Luis said he hopes to write about Cheyenne Frontier Days and Yellowstone National Park. He said he also wants to write about events from around Wyoming and Colorado.
A sports fan who enjoys track, football and basketball, Luis said if he could interview anyone in the world, it would be football star Aaron Rodgers or singer Post Malone.
“I’m most looking forward to meeting people, and I’m curious about how it’s going to be,” he said.
Being a kid reporter is the first big project Luis has ever attempted, said his mother, Britney Sullivan.
“He’s an outstanding kid,” Sullivan said. “He’s really been working hard. It’s a big feat for him. It’s a lot of work and new experiences. He’s just trying to state his perspective to everyone.”
Scholastic editors and publicists will work with Luis to help him hone his reporting and interviewing skills. His mom noted he can pitch his ideas to his editor to get help determining if he has a good story idea or if he should consider a different angle.
The Scholastic news release said this is the 20th anniversary of the Kids Press. Since 2000, more than 400 children between the ages of 10 and 14 have been kid reporters.
“Since its beginning, Scholastic Kids Press has educated students about the world by giving kids the opportunity to report on news that matters to them,” Suzanne McCabe, editor of Scholastic Kids Press, said in the release. “We’re dedicated to giving young people a voice, and the best way to do that is to continue our commitment to student reporters who are helping their peers become informed citizens of the world.”
Over the past 20 years, Scholastic kid reporters have covered five presidential elections, the Olympics, the Tony Awards and the National Book Awards. Past kid reporters have interviewed celebrities like Nobel Peace Prize recipient Malala Yousafzai, conservationist Jane Goodall and U.S. Supreme Court Justice Sonia Sotomayor, according to the release.
Luis said he doesn’t know if he wants to be a reporter when he grows up, but his year as a kid reporter will help him decide. He knows he would like to be a house designer and design a home where he can fix motorcycles.
To read Luis’ future articles, look for them on the Scholastic Kids Press website at scholastic.com/kidspress.
