RIVERTON — Facing pressure from citizens to expose the name and background of the Riverton Police Department officer who shot Anderson Antelope to death Sept. 21, city and law enforcement leadership have spoken out against naming the officer.
Fremont County Attorney Patrick LeBrun's legal conclusion into the investigation of the shooting stated that the officer acted within the confines of his duty and the law, for defense of self and others. The officer will not be prosecuted.
Antelope was shot in front of Walmart in Riverton Sept. 21, after he stabbed the officer in the chest with an approximately six-inch knife.
Due to the rifle plate in his chest armor, the officer was unharmed, but when Antelope continued to brandish the knife, he was shot following two spoken warnings by the officer, according to official investigation reports.
Northern Arapaho Tribal Member Dustin Headly told the Ranger Friday: "I want to see this cop go to court. I want to see this cop go before a judge. And nothing's really going on at this moment."
He and other tribal members spoke Friday to The Ranger. Other comments on the case were aired Tuesday at the Riverton City Council meetings.
The officer has yet to be identified officially.
Riverton Mayor Rich Gard said the officer had seconds – not months – to react to being stabbed by Antelope.
"He responded, and he tried to take care of the situation, and Andy (Antelope) was the one that brought a knife – and Andy was the one that used the knife," Gard said Friday in a Ranger interview.
Prior to his death, Antelope had a history of mental health and substance abuse struggles, which caused him to cross paths with law enforcement on a frequent basis.
Addressing these, Gard said it would be "fairly easy to say that society had failed Mr. Antelope, but, Mr. Antelope had received help from our police department hundreds of times, and from the state hospital... but his choices have brought him back to where we're at."
Gard also countered claims that the shooting was based on racial differences.
"Everybody wants to turn it into a racial thing. If anybody stabs one of our officers, they should be prepared for this situation. (The officer's response was) not racial. It was clearly (for) safety, and for people around him."
Within hours of the shooting, the Northern Arapaho Business Council announced that Antelope was a Northern Arapaho Tribal member.
Riverton chief of police Eric Murphy released a statement Friday, in which he stated that "an 18-year law enforcement veteran responded to a call for service at the Walmart store in Riverton, for a report that Anderson Antelope was harassing customers."
An independent investigation by the Wyoming Division of Criminal Investigation into the fatality noted that a Walmart employee reported to law enforcement that Antelope was intoxicated and driving one of the Walmart electric mobile chairs in and out of the parking lot.
Public intoxication is a violation of city ordinance. Antelope's blood-alcohol content was later determined to be .284 percent. Wyoming's legal limit for intoxicated driving is .08; the minimum for public intoxication is not numerical.
Murphy said that "while the incident is sad and tragic, the action taken was necessary for the preservation of life, not only for the lives of the innocent bystanders (but also) the life of the officer involved."
Wyoming law states that a person with a reasonable belief that he, she, or others, are in "immediate peril" at the hands of another may act against that endangerment, including with deadly force.
"Use of force applications," Murphy wrote, "especially deadly force applications, are not taken lightly. Officers train their entire career on these types of applications.
"While some use of force applications from law enforcement officers are not pleasant, they are sometimes necessary in the performance of the officer's duties."
Because of the gravity of deadly force scenarios, an outside investigative entity — in this case the DCI — responded to the scene and recreated the perspectives and events of the incident for spatial and chronological review, which Murphy said was "investigated thoroughly" by the DCI and "reviewed meticulously by the Fremont County Attorney.
"The conclusion of the investigation and review was that the officer involved in this specific incident acted reasonably and lawfully in the performance of (his) duty to preserve life."
Murphy concluded with a statement of gratitude toward the two entities that scrutinized his department for the past several weeks.
"I would like to thank the Wyoming Division of Criminal Investigation for the additional resources, time, and effort dedicated to the comprehensive and thorough investigation in reference this event. "I would like to also extend an appreciation to the Fremont County Attorney Patrick LeBrun for his meticulous review of all evidence, reports, witness statements, video, etc., in relation to this event," Murphy wrote.
