The Sheridan Press
SHERIDAN — The need for nonprofit services this year has been greater than ever, and the Salvation Army’s Intermountain Division has been no exception.
“We’ve seen the need increase tremendously this year. We’ve seen significantly more people approach us for help, including people who never thought they would need to ask for help before,” said Rachael Fowler with the Salvation Army Intermountain Division, which includes Colorado, Eastern Montana, Utah and Wyoming. “We’re grateful for the community’s generosity that has allowed us to support more families and individuals this year.”
Between March 13 and Oct. 5, the Intermountain Division of the Salvation Army prepared 494,821 meals and distributed 73,541 food boxes, provided 202,710 hours of service and gave 623,312 nights of lodging.
Each year, the Salvation Army’s Red Kettle Campaign is a holiday mainstay. Volunteers and seasonal employees ring bells on street corners and at store fronts, collecting up to a quarter of a local Salvation Army’s annual operating budget.
“Our red kettles raise money not just for our Christmas assistance, but also for our operations all year,” Envoy Gary Dobney of the Sheridan Salvation Army said. “I’d say it is about 20-30% of our annual budget. That is a part of what we use all year long. If we have a good bell-ringing season, that helps us all year long in maintaining our services.”
This year, the Salvation Army is also hosting an online giving campaign at www.sheridanredkettle.org, where all donations given between Black Friday and Christmas up to $10,000 will be matched by a local benefactor.
“If you go online and donate $10, this anonymous donor is going to match your donation up to $10,000,” Dobney said. “If we can get $10,000 worth of donations in our virtual kettle, it is actually $20,000 due to the generosity of this anonymous donor.”
The Salvation Army’s fiscal year runs from October to September, and is designed around the Red Kettle Campaigns, both in person and online.
“Every January, I take a look at our red kettle income and submit a budget revision after that,” Dobney said. “My preferred budget revision is that we raised a lot more money than we thought, so now we can increase our services, or help more people than we thought, as opposed to having a lack of donations that means we have to lay off one of our thrift store employees or provide fewer services. We don’t ever want to do that.”
Fowler asked that those who are able to give do so this holiday season.
“If you’re able to help, please do so. Our neighbors are in such need this year and with support from our community, we’re able to do even more to do so,” Fowler said. “The need has always been here, but this year it’s even greater. Thankfully we’ve already seen tremendous community support as we’ve served others this year. Please consider continuing to give.”
Dobney said that locally, he’s seen an increased need for utilities support especially.
“We are seeing more COVID-related requests as far as people that have lost jobs or been laid off, or lost hours,” Dobney said. “We have noted that we are giving more assistance to people directly related to COVID-related hardships.”
He encouraged anyone struggling to make ends meet to call the Salvation Army Social Services Director at 307-672-2444.
“If people have a need, we encourage them to give us a call. If people are having trouble getting through this holiday season, or can’t make ends meet, give us a call. If there are children in the home, and they need help with a toy, we can provide that,” he said. “If there are seniors, we can offer gift certificates to a store.”
The Salvation Army will work directly with a landlord or utilities company to provide assistance, and the food harvest pantry is open to anyone with a declared need. There is a screening process for government commodities, but the Salvation Army’s goal is to help anyone in need.
“We want to be able to help, and if we can’t meet the need, we can usually point you in the right direction,” Dobney said.
The local Salvation Army has strong partnerships with Albertsons, Walmart, Little Caesars and Starbucks, Dobney said, and has plenty of food in its pantry.
“We also get an abundance of donations in our store, but what we really need is that financial assistance. The more money we receive, the more we are able to help people, and that’s the bottom line,” Dobney said.
Fowler agreed that partnerships within local communities in the Intermountain Region are key.
“We’re fortunate enough to have incredible community support and partnerships,” she said. “As we’ve stepped up our efforts in serving others, we’ve also seen our community step up alongside us and support our work. We can’t do this alone. We all have to work together to get through this.”
The bell ringers at the Red Kettles are either volunteers or seasonal employees, which Dobney said he considers a social service as well.
“I have paid seasonal bell ringer employees, and if we lack volunteers, we fill those spots with employees,” he explained. “If someone needs a job, I am happy to give them a five-week seasonal job where they can make a little bit. I consider that a blessing.”
However, if a kettle station has a volunteer for two hours, the Salvation Army does not have to take salary out of that kettle.
To volunteer, visit www.sheridanredkettle.org. Any money raised locally through the Red Kettle Campaign will stay local, Dobney said.
“Everything that is raised here stays within the community, 100% of it,” he said. “Nothing goes anywhere else.”
But ringing a bell, outside, in a snow or windstorm in December, is not always easy.
“One of the things that does warm up a bell-ringer, and it sounds corny, but when you put money in the kettle, it gives them the motivation to keep going,” Dobney said. “There is nothing worse than standing out in the cold for eight hours and feeling like no one notices. They can’t accept monetary tips, but they might appreciate a cup of hot chocolate.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.