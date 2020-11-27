ROCK SPRINGS — For the first time, Christmas tree permits for national forests can be purchased online.
Christmas tree permits are now available to purchase online through Recreation.gov until the end of December. Details about where to cut and height restrictions can be found at the website. People can get permits for forests including Ashley National Forest, Bridger-Teton National Forest, Medicine Bow National Forest, Shoshone National Forest, and the Uinta-Wasatch-Cache National Forest.
The Forest Service decided to allow permit sales on Recreation.gov as an added convenience for visitors, as well as to provide an alternative to in-person transactions at offices that remain closed to walk-in business due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“For many, venturing into the forest to cut their Christmas tree for the holidays is a treasured tradition with friends and family and a wonderful way to enjoy our public lands in the winter,” said Chad Hudson, acting forest supervisor of the Bridger-Teton National Forest.
To purchase a Christmas tree permit, visit Recreation.gov and search for Christmas tree permits and the name of the forest. It is important to carefully read the overview and need-to-know information prior to purchasing the permit.
Visitors will need to sign up with a new account or login to Recreation.gov to complete the transaction. The cost for permits vary from $15-$20 for any tree, plus a processing fee. Users can purchase up to five trees per account. The permit must be printed and placed in the windshield of vehicles that remove trees from forests.
Many forest roads are subject to seasonal closures. Free motor vehicle use maps may be available at each forest district’s office, online at www.fs.usda.gov/btnf/or by downloading the Avenza App.
In addition, all fourth0graders throughout the United States can receive a free Christmas tree permit as part of the Every Kid Outdoors Program. If utilizing the online system at recreation.gov, enter the voucher or pass number when prompted. Call your local forest service office for more information on the Every Kid Outdoors Program.
