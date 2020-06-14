CHEYENNE – Philip Ellis remembers a time when Chugwater didn't have a rest stop.
As Interstate 25 was being built in the 1960s and '70s, virtually no traffic got off the road as it bends around the bluffs hovering over the town of about 200 people.
Eventually, Chugwater didn't even have a gas station.
Ellis, a longtime rancher in the area, said that changed in the '80s when a group of state and local agencies hatched a plan to build a rest area for truckers, tourists and commuters alike to stop by the town.
"Traffic started exiting at Chugwater for the rest area, and then the convenience store was built, the motel that's there was built, traffic came back through downtown," Ellis recalled. "That business came back, but the key to that was the rest area."
But now, with state agencies preparing for a 20% cut to Wyoming's budget for the 2021-22 biennium, rest stops like the one in Chugwater are in jeopardy. Last week, Gov. Mark Gordon announced the Wyoming Department of Transportation planned to close 10 rest areas throughout the state by June 15.
The closures will save the state roughly $200,000 from June 15 through Sept. 30. After that, the department will annually save about $800,000.
"This is a painful reality, but a necessary step, given our state's fiscal situation," Gordon said in a statement. "This will have real impacts, not only for travelers, but for the custodial staff contracted to provide services to these facilities."
Yet while the state-level funding will be going away for 10 of the state's roughly 30 rest areas, some local efforts to keep the locations open have already emerged. In Chugwater, an effort led by the town's economic development group will keep the town's rest stop open until at least around Labor Day.
Chugwater Economic Development Inc., with help from county lodging tax revenue, will provide $15,000 to keep the rest area open through the summer, while WYDOT will maintain responsibility for paying the electric bills.
Ellis, who serves as president of Chugwater Economic Development Inc., said the benefits of a rest stop are multi-fold. The locations offer restrooms, tourist information and picnic areas that, unlike stores in the area, are open around the clock. Chugwater is also essentially the only place to stop in the roughly 100-mile expanse between Cheyenne and Wheatland along I-25.
"When you have the weather of Wyoming, we think it's very important just for the safety of the travelers, as well as for public safety and convenience (to have the rest stop)," Ellis said.
There has been pushback to the closures from local officials across the state. WYDOT spokesman Doug McGee said there are ongoing efforts to keep five of the 10 rest stops open, despite the loss of state funding.
McGee added the closures were viewed as a revenue-saving option that could be done comparatively quickly.
"It was not something we took lightly, but we could effectively start saving money within 30 days of deciding to proceed," McGee said.
Despite local efforts to keep the rest stops afloat, the state's structural funding shortfalls will continue to impact towns and counties throughout Wyoming. Ellis mentioned more public-private partnerships as a way to help reduce the damage from looming cuts across the state.
"Perhaps as we go forward, the business community could build up more, but right now, we don't have the infrastructure around that," Ellis said. "We have a wonderful convenience store, but ... they do not have the facilities to handle the number that goes through there."
Last year, the Chugwater rest stop drew 33,000 visitors just in the 40 hours per week when visitation levels are recorded at the location – foot traffic that Ellis said is crucial to get people to other parts of Platte County.
"That's a major impact for tourism, and we know tourism is going to be key to the state diversifying its revenue sources as we go forward," Ellis said.
The plan beyond Labor Day for the Chugwater rest stop remains unclear. Local officials in Chugwater, along with WYDOT representatives, have continued to meet to chart a path forward.
"We're not stopping for a minute here to find ways that we can serve the traveling public and serve the public safety," Ellis said.
