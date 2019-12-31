CHEYENNE – Communities across the country are implementing restrictions on plastic bags, and the Wyoming chapter of the Inland Ocean Coalition wants Cheyenne to be next.
Focused on protecting the water that flows into oceans, the coalition is working on getting a city ordinance passed that would impose a fee for single-use plastic bags in stores.
Wyoming Chapter Lead Kelly Wright has been communicating with elected officials, local interest groups and community stakeholders to try and get the ordinance brought before the City Council.
“We’re a headwater state,” Wright said. “We actually have water that goes straight to the Pacific Ocean and the Gulf of Mexico.”
Instead of an all-out ban, the coalition is proposing a “sustainable shopping initiative” that would charge consumers some cents for each bag used in the hope of reducing damage to the environment.
Wright said plastic bags need fossil fuels to be made, which increases the level of carbon dioxide in the atmosphere and contributes to climate change. After they’ve been used, plastic bags are hard to recycle because they can’t go in your normal curbside pickup. And when they finally go into landfills with regular trash, the wind can easily carry them elsewhere.
“Plastic bags are so thin,” Wright said. “They break down quickly in the environment.”
Coalition member Lori Garrison became interested in the issue while on a beach vacation. She saw the trash and debris that was washing up on shore and decided this was an issue that needed to be addressed.
“It’s a small step to take to help our environment,” Garrison said.
Similar initiatives have gained traction throughout the state, with Jackson leading the way, banning free distribution of plastic bags altogether. If a shopper wants a paper bag from the store at the register, they’re charged a 20-cent “waste reduction fee” for each bag. The Laramie Youth Council, which is comprised of high school students, has proposed a less-strict ordinance that would charge shoppers 15 cents per plastic bag.
Though the draft ordinance isn’t finalized, Wright said several members of the council have voiced support, including Council Vice President Bryan Cook. If the council passes the ordinance, it will become city law, so all Cheyenne businesses would be required to comply.
“Jackson’s done something. Laramie’s in the process of doing something,” Cook told the Wyoming Tribune Eagle’s Editorial Board in December. “Jackson’s goes as Jackson tends to do. I’m not sure I’d want to go that far.”
The Inland Ocean Coalition is working with West Edge Collective to try to inform people and garner community support. Fundraisers such as a costume party and film screening of “Bag It: Is your life too plastic?” are planned for February. While the events hope to raise money, education is also a factor. Wright said getting the word out about the harm plastic bags cause is a vital part of the process.
“We need to educate the community,” Wright said. “We want the community on board.”
