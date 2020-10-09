MEDICINE BOW NATIONAL FOREST — The Mullen Fire, burning approximately 38 miles west of Laramie, has reached 173,747 acres and was 18% contained as of Friday. Cooler temperatures and more moisture expected over the weekend could help contain the fire further.
Although critical fire weather conditions will be possible during the day Saturday, lower temperatures and higher humidity are expected on Sunday.
“This should moderate fire activity and allow firefighters to move in closer and work more directly on the fire’s edge,” a statement on the Mullen Fire Information Facebook page explains.
Rain and snow showers are expected from late morning Sunday into Sunday evening, with total melted precipitation of 0.1 to 0.3 inches, according to the Mullen Fire InciWeb page. Stronger winds are also anticipated on Sunday, with gusts of 45 to 55 mph after the passage of the cold front.
1,186 personnel were working on containing the fire as of Friday. Air resources have dropped thousands of gallons of water and retardant, and ground crews continue working to establish containment lines. The fire has been slowly progressing to the north and northwest, but containment has increased along the western boundary.
One area near the fire is no longer under mandatory evacuation. The Albany County Sheriff’s Office announced Friday that the Highway 10 corridor, which extends south to the Colorado state line, is now in pre-evacuation status. Residents of that area will now be able to access their property and residences but need to remain ready to evacuate quickly if the status changes. The power company is doing assessments in this area in order to restore power. All other closures and evacuations areas remain the same.
More information and updates on the Mullen Fire can be found at the Mullen Fire Information Facebook page or the fire’s InciWeb page at https://inciweb.nwcg.gov/incident/7208.
