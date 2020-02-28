CHEYENNE — Lawmakers moved one step closer Thursday to passing a bill that would give more flexibility to cities to generate their own revenue and allow voters to decide whether to make the county-level fifth-penny sales tax permanent.
Cheyenne, Casper and other larger cities in Wyoming have pushed the Legislature in past years to grant them the ability to bring a tax measure to the ballot. But the Wyoming County Commissioners Association and smaller towns have fought previous attempts to pass such a tax bill, most recently in November 2018, when two different bills died during the interim session.
House Bill 47, which cleared the House last week, would mainly change two aspects of local taxation. The bill would lower the threshold of municipalities required to agree to hold a countywide election to make the first penny beyond the state’s 4% sales tax permanent, reducing the requirement from two-thirds of municipalities in a county to one half.
It would also allow cities and towns to propose their own one-cent tax in addition to the fifth-penny and sixth-penny sales tax. The sixth penny is a specific purpose tax, meaning voters have to vote on specific projects that the tax would fund.
During the Senate Revenue Committee meeting Thursday, with about a dozen local leaders from across the state in attendance, lawmakers advanced the bill by a 3-2 vote.
David Fraser, executive director of the Wyoming Association of Municipalities, said the bill reflects months worth of discussion to find a compromise that works for municipalities, counties and the state Department of Revenue.
“Everything in this bill essentially is encouraging us to work together on the fifth-cent and the sixth-cent (sales taxes),” Fraser said during the meeting.
The committee agreed with the recommendations of several municipal officials to return the bill to its original language on when the city could call an election for voters to decide on the permanency of a fifth-penny sales tax. An amendment added on the House floor would’ve required those decisions to be made only during general elections, a point Fraser and others noted would shrink the cities’ window of opportunity to collect on such a measure.
In an interview following the meeting, Cheyenne Mayor Marian Orr said she was pleased the amendment was struck, noting the rising costs of construction projects that could factor in if a city was forced to wait until a general election.
While earlier versions of the bill would have made the fifth-penny tax permanent in state statute, the legislation making its way through the Legislature leaves that question up to voters. The permanency would help address the worries of counties and smaller towns outlined by WCCA President Troy Thompson during the meeting.
“We just want to make sure that both the fifth- and sixth-penny tax are preserved,” said Thompson, who also serves as a Laramie County commissioner. “Our concern all along with this bill as it’s gone through in the past is that if a municipality passes a tax, it makes those people of the municipality less likely to vote for a countywide tax.”
The WCCA has moved from being opposed to the bill to a more neutral position of “monitoring” it, Thompson said.
The bill would allow cities like Cheyenne to create more revenue for an urgent need in the case that its sixth-penny sales tax is still being collected for a specific project. Both the fifth- and sixth-penny sales taxes are currently in effect in Laramie County following elections in 2017 and 2018.
Orr has previously said the earliest the sixth-penny tax could return to the ballot would be in November 2021, because the current sixth-penny sales tax won’t be fully collected until August 2021.
Committee members advanced the bill with little discussion, despite two lawmakers — Sen. Affie Ellis, R-Cheyenne, and Sen. Bo Biteman, R-Ranchester — voting against the proposal.
After sailing out of the House by a 44-15 vote, HB 47 will now go to the Senate floor, where it needs to win three votes before it could be advanced to the next step, which likely would be a concurrence vote in the House.
