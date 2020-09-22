LARAMIE — A 24-member committee has been appointed to conduct a national search for the provost/vice president for academic affairs at the University of Wyoming.
The objective is to have a new provost in place by July 1, 2021. The position is being filled on an interim basis this year by longtime UW faculty member and administrator Anne Alexander.
UW President Ed Seidel and College of Engineering and Applied Science Interim Dean Cameron Wright serve as co-chairmen of the search committee.
Other members are Klint Alexander, dean of the College of Law; Robert Aylward, vice president for information technology; Lachelle Brant, Gov. Mark Gordon’s education policy adviser; Jacquelyn Bridgeman, director of the School of Culture, Gender and Social Justice; Kim Chestnut, vice president for student affairs; Craig Douglas, distinguished professor of mathematics; Mandy Gifford, executive assistant to the provost; Mary Ivanoff, chief of staff in the president’s office; Rhiannon Jakopak, graduate student in zoology; Holly Krutka, director of the School of Energy Resources; and Rudi Michalak, chairman of the Faculty Senate.
Also on the committee are Emily Monago, chief diversity officer; Brent Pickett, dean of UW-Casper; Mohammad Piri, professor of petroleum engineering and director of the Center of Innovation for Flow through Porous Media; Barbara Rasco, dean of the College of Agriculture and Natural Resources; David Sprott, dean of the College of Business; John Stark, UW Foundation senior vice president for development; Ed Synakowski, vice president for research and economic development; Riley Talamantes, president of the Associated Students of UW; Walter Tribley, president of the Northern Wyoming Community College District; Scott Turpen, chair of the Department of Music; and Tristan Wallhead, assistant director of the Division of Kinesiology and Health.
The provost/vice president for academic affairs is the second-ranking leadership position at the university.
