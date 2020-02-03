CHEYENNE – With only six reported cases in the United States, and none in Wyoming, officials here met separately Thursday and Friday to gather more information about the latest form of coronavirus from China.
The virus outbreak was first announced in Wuhan, China, in December, but has spread to 26 countries worldwide, including the United States. Almost 10,000 cases of the virus have been confirmed in China, according to The Associated Press.
The virus is a novel, new strain of the coronavirus that has flu-like symptoms. Its severity can range from mild to fatal, but most fatalities so far have occurred in people with underlying health conditions.
“I don’t think it would be surprising that people with underlying comorbidities or older people would be more susceptible to developing severe infection with this coronavirus,” Alexia Harrist, Wyoming Department of Health state epidemiologist, said at the Wyoming Board of Medicine meeting Friday.
She said the virus is believed to have been transferred from animals to humans in a market in Wuhan, China. The originating animal is believed to be bats, Harrist said. From there, it’s been reported to have been transferred form person-to-person, including one from spouse-to-spouse virus transfer in Illinois.
So far, the cases reported in the U.S. have been in California, Illinois, Washington and Arizona.
The virus is believed to be spread in ways similar to the common cold or the flu. That means it can transfer from someone’s sneezes or coughs droplets, but isn’t considered an airborne virus. However, Harrist did mention that there has been a reported case of the virus being transferred from an asymptomatic person, which may change the understanding of how the virus can be transferred.
Harrist said the understanding of the virus is rapidly changing, and she encourages people to stay up-to-date on the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s website for the latest information.
The risk for the general U.S. public is low, Harrist said. The incubation period – the time from when someone contracts the virus until they start showing symptoms – of the virus is thought to be two to four days at this time.
Cheyenne Mayor Marian Orr attended a meeting on the virus Thursday morning that was held for several local and state officials and agencies. She said she thinks this is one instance where it’s not too bad to be insulated from the rest of the world.
She said everyone continues to remain in great communication about the virus, including the Cheyenne-Laramie County Health Department, local and state officials, and first responders.
