CHEYENNE — A resident of a Natrona County long-term care facility previously identified as one of Wyoming’s laboratory-confirmed cases of COVID-19 has died, according to the Wyoming Department of Health.
The older man had been hospitalized and was a resident of Lifecare Center of Casper, a nursing home.
Among Wyoming residents, there have now been 15 coronavirus-related deaths, 665 lab-confirmed cases, 209 probable cases and 624 recovered cases reported.
Older residents and people with certain health conditions have a higher risk of developing more serious or life-threatening complications if infected with COVID-19.
COVID-19 can be transmitted by infected people who don’t yet have symptoms. Disease symptoms may appear 2 to 14 days after virus exposure and include fever, cough, shortness of breath or difficulty breathing, chills, muscle pain, headache, sore throat and new loss of taste or smell.
For more information about COVID-19 from WDH, visit: https://health.wyo.gov/publichealth/infectious-disease-epidemiology-unit/disease/novel-coronavirus/.
