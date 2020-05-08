The new normal at Albany County court is the same as the rest of the world’s: Gloves, masks and six-feet of separation.
As the COVID-19 pandemic continues to alter the way everyone conducts their everyday lives, district and circuit courts are no exception. According to Albany County Attorney Peggy Trent, the hope is that if the case load gets taken care of now, it will make the burden on everyone lighter when things get back to being full speed. Incoming citations have not come to a halt over the last two months, and cases already in the system aren’t going to magically disappear; keeping a constant flow of cases has been of the utmost importance.
Within Albany County, there are approximately 256 cases pending cases in the court system, Trent said. At the beginning of the statewide health mandates, there were about 325 cases. While many cases have been continued to June, the goal was to check off as much as possible now so as to avoid an inevitable logjam later. While circuit court shut down for two weeks in March, the county's district court has been consistently going since the shutdown.
Due to travel restrictions for those who may require extradition and safety in general, citations that would normally have required a court date in two to four weeks were pushed out 60 days. For many of the cases, that two-month mark is now approaching rapidly.
“It’s always a constant movement and flow of cases through the system, or you will become overwhelmed,” Trent said. “It’s an incredible act to balance it.”
Misdemeanors have largely gone through the system with written guilty pleas, while felony and criminal have at times been held in-person with masks and constant hand and desk cleaning, Trent said. Drug court hearings have been held virtually.
A fair number of cases have been continued to June, and some through the remainder of the year, which will result in back-to-back trials and a tighter schedule when restrictions are ultimately lifted by the state. Trent says her office was working remotely since the end of February but reopened last week and is expecting things to pick back up sooner rather than later.
There has not been an increase in cases over the bulk of the last seven weeks, Trent said, though there has been a rise recently in the last week or so as businesses have slowly begun to reopen. There has also been an increase in failure to appear warrants, revocation of bonds and arrest warrants, she said. With people stuck inside their homes and businesses closed, there was a lower chance of crime.
The unfortunate expectation, however, is that the more people are allowed to be outside their homes and being able to travel again, it’s likely there will be an increase in citations. That truth made it all the more important to keep the system flowing throughout the lockdown.
“We know the case load was down because people weren’t out,” Trent said. “It will balloon (back) up.”
The county jail has also been under capacity in an effort to maintain safety/social distancing measures in the case that someone detained had coronavirus. The jail normally holds around 80 individuals but at one point was down to just 17, Trent said, with more people having been released on bond to adhere to safety guidelines. Violent and/or repeat offenders are still being jailed. One issue has been the detainment of juveniles, as Albany County does not have a juvenile detention center, and there are no available facilities at the moment, according to Trent.
As restrictions begin to lift around the state, Trent said she is anticipating the number of court cases to spike back up shortly.
“We have to get ready … we have to be ready for that completely,” she said. “These are times that I never anticipated we would be in … this pandemic has made you think we’re a part of a bigger system of criminal justice. This hit all of our community, all of our state.”
