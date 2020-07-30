Former Gov. Matt Mead, center, talks with regional wildlife manager Jason Hunter at a check station just outside of Lander on Sept. 17, 2011. Mead was participating in the annual One Shot Antelope Hunt event. The coronavirus has canceled the charity antelope hunt that has drawn teams of famous, powerful men to central Wyoming for over 75 years and now faces growing criticism that ceremonies tied to the event crudely and inaccurately depict Native American culture.