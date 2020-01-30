LARAMIE -- The Cowboy Joe Club will launch the 20th annual online auction on Saturday, Feb. 1, and will run the event through Feb. 29 at www.cowboyjoeclub.com. All proceeds from the online auction will assist the Cowboy Joe Club in its efforts to support over 400 University of Wyoming student-athletes.
The auction features over 100 items including Wyoming memorabilia, Wildcatter tickets, courtside seats, sideline passes to upcoming Wyoming games, NCAA wrestling championship tickets and much more! New items will be added periodically during the auction, according to a press release.
If you have any questions regarding the auction, call the Cowboy Joe Club at 307-766-6242.
