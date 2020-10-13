20201011-news-mural-mc-3

CHEYENNE — Folks work together to paint a pre-drawn mural on Saturday in downtown Cheyenne. The mural, which is located between Central and Capitol avenues and 17th Street and Lincolnway, was created by artist Larisa Dudnikov as a paint-by-numbers sketch that people could fill in.

 Wyoming Tribune Eagle Photo/Michael Cummo

