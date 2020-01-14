CHEYENNE -- The Wyoming Department of Health (WDH) is seeking applications for creative health care solutions meant to help address certain common health care challenges found in Wyoming.
The Wyoming Legislature made a one-time appropriation of $1 million last year for a health care innovation studies project. WDH was tasked with setting rules, selecting from applicants and administering the fund.
Studies hoping for support from the fund must have at least one of the following goals:
-- Reduce costs associated with long-term care, chronic disease or other health care services to the state of Wyoming.
-- Allow individuals in need of long-term care to remain in their homes and communities.
-- Develop necessary long-term care or other health care services in Wyoming.
-- Use broadband internet to access health care services.
The department is accepting applications for the project, which must be received by June 30. More information about the project and the selection process, along with application details and forms, can be found at health.wyo.gov/admin/dupre/health-care-innovation-studies.
