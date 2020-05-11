CHEYENNE – As Laramie County and most of the rest of the state continues implementing its phased reopening plans amid the COVID-19 pandemic, Cheyenne Regional Medical Center will also allow certain diagnostic and surgical procedures to resume.
The procedures were previously put on hold, following both local and nationwide guidelines, for a variety of reasons, including conserving personal protective equipment. But as Wyoming slowly begins reaching the "new normal," those procedures will start to occur again under new guidance.
In mid-March, when the COVID-19 pandemic started making an impact in Wyoming, CRMC implemented safety procedures and other restrictions to help keep patients and hospital workers safe during this time. Now, CEO and President Tim Thornell said CRMC is at a point where they can start offering some services like they did before the pandemic.
"While we are opening up more services, we still want to remain safe for our community and our co-workers, because we need our healthcare staff to continuously be available to support our community," Thornell said.
He said he doesn't envision changing visitor restrictions anytime soon, and he plans to keep the requirement of everyone wearing a mask while they are at the hospital. He said CRMC plans to have these safeguards in place for quite some time, and he doesn't know when they will be lifted.
CRMC Chief Medical Officer Dr. Jeffrey Chapman said this decision was reached with input from the hospital's incident command center and its medical staff.
Throughout this time, patients are still being screened for COVID-19, including being asked about their travel history and if they've had any symptoms of the virus. If possible, CRMC is asking people to self-quarantine at least seven days before the procedure.
"And the other criteria that I asked people when we made the decision to start doing more is if they felt that if this were their family member that were going to undergo a diagnostic or procedure, would they feel safe, and the answer is unanimously 'Yes,'" Chapman said. "And, quite honestly, the response from our staff is they really want to get back to taking care of all of the community's needs, and they feel that we have the proper personal protective equipment, we've got good protocols in place, and so I feel like we're in a good place."
If the situation changes, Chapman said CRMC will adapt and change again with the goal of keeping patients, staff and the community safe.
From the diagnostic side, Chapman said CRMC is talking about starting up radiographic procedures again, such as MRIs and CT scans. For the hospital's cardiac program, it will once again conduct echocardiograms, cardiac catheterization and heart stress tests.
From a surgical standpoint, CRMC wants to focus on patients that are going to be "continuing a continuum of care." For example, this means people who require part of their colon to be cut out and have a temporary colostomy. After a certain period of time, the colon is then reconnected.
"And then there also gets into situations where people are potentially going to lose their insurance coverage or have financial hardship," Chapman said. "We're trying to take all those factors into consideration, and
ultimately we're trying to weigh the benefits from the procedure versus the risk to the patient, the risk to the community, and always with the goal of keeping staff, patients and the community safe."
