CHEYENNE – Laramie County District Attorney Leigh Anne Manlove issued a news release late Tuesday afternoon accusing the Wyoming Tribune Eagle of spreading “misinformation” in a story last week related to a recent double homicide.
But Laramie County Circuit Court records and conversations Wednesday with both court and law enforcement officials prove otherwise.
Manlove’s release centered around the WTE’s Sept. 20 front-page story about Andrew Weaver’s first court appearance Sept. 19 in connection with the Sept. 16 shooting in east Cheyenne that resulted in two adults dying and two teenage boys being injured. Weaver was in Circuit Court on two counts of second-degree murder, one count of attempted second-degree murder, and two counts of aggravated assault and battery with bodily injury with a weapon.
In the story, it said, “After being arrested Sept. 8 on the two misdemeanor charges, he was released Sept. 11 because Laramie County District Attorney Leigh Anne Manlove’s office declined to press charges, said Linda Gesell, spokeswoman for the Laramie County Sheriff’s Department. Officials from the DA’s office didn’t return calls from the Wyoming Tribune Eagle seeking comment on why they declined to prosecute the earlier case.”
Gesell said Wednesday that the probable cause affidavit was given to Manlove’s office Sept. 9, and since they received no charging paperwork back from Manlove’s office, they had to release Weaver on Sept. 11. He also wasn’t seen by a Circuit Court judge within 72 hours, which is required by state statute.
Without calling her out by name, Manlove’s news release indicated the information given to the Wyoming Tribune Eagle by Gesell is incorrect.
“The Circuit Court, which was closed that week, file-stamped the Information – which is the charging document – on Thursday, September 11th (sic). You are charged with a crime when the DA files an Information, so Mr. Weaver was charged. Unfortunately, by then, Mr. Weaver had not made his Initial Appearance within 72 hours of his arrest, and he was released from the jail on Wednesday, September 11th at 12:03PM,” Manlove said.
The Information charging Weaver with the misdemeanors was file-stamped by Circuit Court staff Sept. 12 – a day after the 72 hours the DA’s office had to charge Weaver before he had to be released.
Circuit Court was also still accepting new information for people in the jail, Clerk of Court Emily Fowler said Wednesday. She noted that Circuit Court officials cannot deny anyone their initial appearance within 72 hours.
Since Weaver was arrested Sept. 8, if his charges had been filed in a timely manner, he would have been seen by Sept. 11. Since his charges weren’t received by the court that day, he was released, Fowler said, adding the court cannot give a person their initial appearance without charges being filed.
Inmates were being seen the week of Sept. 9 for their initial appearances, and the only thing the court wasn’t accepting was motions on existing cases, she said.
In her release, Manlove said Circuit Court set Weaver’s initial appearance for Sept. 16, the day of the shooting.
“My grandmother always said, ‘Paper never refused ink,’ and I suppose the modern-day version is ‘The Internet never refused a post,” Manlove said in her release. “In this instance, it seems the media did not look at the court’s schedule or the file-stamped documents or even something as simple as the date on the Information, and as a result misleading and inaccurate information has been disseminated to our community, which is a disservice.”
Wyoming Tribune Eagle Managing Editor Brian Martin said it’s Manlove who needs to double-check court documents before sending out news releases accusing media organizations of publishing incorrect information.
“Ms. Manlove knows that we are always interested in discussing these cases with her before we publish stories like the one she is challenging here,” Martin said. “It seems she’s objecting to the sheriff’s office telling us she declined to press charges, but she doesn’t say that in her release. Instead, she chooses to ‘shoot the messenger’ for pointing out that she failed to get this defendant in front of a judge in a timely manner.
“It’s also ironic to me that she has time to write and send out a formal six-paragraph news release complaining about a story – on DA’s office letterhead, no less – but she can’t take a few minutes to pick up the phone and return a call to our reporter.”
Manlove didn’t return calls Wednesday from the Wyoming Tribune Eagle seeking additional comment for this story, even though she listed her cellphone number on the release, which went out to media citywide.
Late Wednesday afternoon, Manlove posted a changed news release to her Facebook page showing the correct date the Information was file-stamped. However, this date is different than the news release sent to the WTE on Tuesday afternoon.
The WTE had not received a news release addressing the date changes from Manlove’s Facebook post as of press time Wednesday night.
In a related matter, Weaver was indicted by a federal grand jury for being a felon in possession of a firearm stemming from the Sept. 16 shooting. He made an initial appearance Wednesday in U.S. District Court in front of Chief United States Magistrate Judge Kelly H. Rankin and was ordered to be held in the custody of the U.S. Marshals Service.
The Cheyenne Police Department, Federal Bureau of Investigation, U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration and U.S. Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives are continuing to investigate the shooting.
“This indictment is a first step in an ongoing process,” Mark A. Klaassen, U.S. attorney for Wyoming, said in a news release. “My office will continue to do all we can to investigate and develop this case and see that it’s charged appropriately. I appreciate the cooperation that is occurring between our local Cheyenne police and our federal law enforcement agency partners in this effort.”
A preliminary hearing on the local charges is currently set for Friday afternoon. It’s unclear when Weaver will be required to appear in federal court on the gun-related charge.
