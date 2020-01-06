CHEYENNE -- Students have less than one week left to enter the Wyoming Letters About Literature contest. The postmark deadline is Saturday, Jan. 11. Organizers said if you or someone you know is working on an entry, now's the time to finish it up and pop it in the mail.
Letters About Literature asks students to reflect on a book or other work that has affected them and to write to the author — living or dead — about how that book changed their life or outlook. Wyoming students 12 can win Amazon gift cards of up to $150. Letters will be judged in three levels: grades four to six, grades seventh and eight, and nine through 12.
Learn more about the contest at http://library.wyo.gov/letters.
Wyoming Letters About Literature is a project of the Wyoming State Library. Questions may be directed to Susan Mark, WSL outreach librarian, at susan.mark@wyo.gov or 307-777-5915.
