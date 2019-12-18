PINEDALE – The Pinedale Anticline Project Office (PAPO) is soliciting project applications for potential 2020 funding. Project application information and materials can be found at www.wy.blm.gov/jio-papo/whatsgoingon.htm.
Project applicants are required to use the 2020 application. Applicants should refer to the 2020 project ranking score sheet to provide information on PAPO strategic plan goals and priorities. Submitted projects should relate to PAPO's strategic plan goals and priorities, as discussed in project application materials found at the website.
The deadline for project applications is Feb. 1, 2020, for all applicants.
The PAPO Board of Directors will make project funding decisions at the May board meeting in Pinedale. This meeting will be advertised in April.
PAPO project applications must be submitted electronically. To submit your application, for further information, or if you are unable to submit your application electronically, contactJIO/PAPO Coordinator Kellie Roadifer at kroadife@blm.gov or 307-367-5309.
